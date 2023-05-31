JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (May 31, 2023) – ETSU men’s basketball added another player to its 2023-24 roster.

Head coach Brooks Savage and his staff announced the signing of DJ Hughes on Wednesday. Hughes, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward, played the last two seasons at Butler. Hughes has two years of eligibility remaining with the Buccaneers.

Hughes played in 34 games over two seasons at Butler. The Indianapolis native averaged 1.1 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.7 minutes per game as freshman, while he posted 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.7 minutes this past season as a sophomore.