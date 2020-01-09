Saturday’s ETSU-VMI ‘Star Wars’ game to be broadcast on ABC Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team will return to Freedom Hall this Saturday to host VMI and you can watch the game on ABC Tri-Cities.

Following a wild victory at UNCG on Wednesday, the Buccaneers are now 14-3 overall and 3-1 against conference opponents. The team trails Furman (4-0) and Western Carolina (3-0) in the conference standings.

VMI is coming off a 97-85 loss to Western Carolina. The Keydets are 5-12 overall and 0-4 in conference play.

Saturday’s matchup will be ETSU’s second annual Star Wars game. The university has teamed up with Lucasfilm and Canon Character Group to support local organizations.

This year, they have invited Children Exceeding Expectations to the game. CEE, a program of the Junior League of Kingsport, is a free school for children with cancer and immune system disorders.

A silent auction will be held during the game, featuring exclusive ETSU merchandise, handcrafted ETSU cornhole boards, autographed memorabilia from former ETSU basketball standout and current Harlem Globetrotter AJ Merriweather, and more. Auction sites will be set up inside the Courtside Club and adjacent to the main arena entrance. All of the money raised will be donated to CEE.

Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars characters as more than 30 members of the 501st Legion will be in costume at the game. Star Wars characters will be available for photos on the court after the game.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. Doors will open at 3 p.m. You can watch the game on ABC Tri-Cities starting at 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online.