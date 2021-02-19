Saturday’s ETSU men’s basketball game canceled due to Samford COVID cases

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Saturday’s men’s basketball game between East Tennessee State and Samford has been canceled due to positive coronavirus tests and quarantine requirements within Samford’s program.

News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins learned that the ETSU team bus en route to Samford has turned around to return to Johnson City.

The Buccaneers will return to action on Wednesday by traveling to VMI with tipoff set for 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the ETSU football team will open its season this Saturday by hosting Samford in Johnson City. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ABC Tri-Cities.

