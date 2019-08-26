Sanders Names Chance Thrasher Starting Quarterback

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Senior and Coastal Carolina transfer Chance Thrasher was named the starting quarterback by head coach Randy Sanders Monday afternoon.

Thrasher saw action in three games for the Chanticleers last season and Sanders mentioned experience came into the decision.

“He’s been around a little bit, he hits what he throws at more than the rest of them did. The first thing he has to do is hit what he throws at, if you get one open you’ve got to be able to hit him, Sanders said. “It’s going to be interesting, I think he started a game or two at Coastal, but it’s going to be interesting to see how he really responds, how he handles the situation. You never really know, to get one in that situation and get him under fire.”

The Buccaneers start their season against Appalachian State this Saturday.