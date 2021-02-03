Sanders announces 2021 ETSU football signing class

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State head football coach Randy Sanders announced the Buccaneers’ 2021 signing class on Wednesday.
ETSU added three signees plus five transfers to the spring roster.
That includes three defensive linemen, one defensive back, one linebacker, one offensive lineman, one running back, and one wide receiver.
December Signees
Charlie Cole – RB – 6-2 – 225 – Gray, Tenn. (Daniel Boone HS)
- Lettered in football at Daniel Boone HS
- Was originally committed to play at Army
Timmy Dorsey – DL – 6-0 – 290 – Oakland, Calif. (Laney College)
- Lettered in football at Antioch High School in Antioch, Calif.
- Transferred to ETSU from Laney College
- Played nose guard for two seasons at Laney College for Coach John Beam
- In 2018, Dorsey recorded 14 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery
- Led Antioch HS to a state title in 2017 and was named Second Team All-BVAL
February Signees
Zion Alexander – DB – 5-10 – 175 – Norcross, Ga. (Norcross HS)
- Lettered in football at Norcross High School, playing both wide receiver and defensive
back
- Also competed in Track & Field at Norcross HS
- Was named 2020 All-Region and All-County
- Recorded 901 all-purpose yards, one interception and 54 tackles (42 solo)
- Son of Latasha and Kerry Alexander
- His brother, Tre Leslie, played football at Western Kentucky
- Plans to major in physical therapy
Adriel Clark – WR – 6-4 – 200 – Suwanee, Ga. (Rabun County HS)
- Lettered in football, basketball and track & field at Rabun County HS
- Was named All-State as a senior
- Current record holder for most touchdowns in a season by a wide receiver among
Georgia High Schools
- Tabbed as a 2-star recruit by rivals.com, receiving offers from Air Force, Army, The
Citadel, Coastal Carolina and Navy
- As a senior, finished the year with 73 catches for 1,558 yards and 28 touchdowns
- Son of Warren Shane Clark and Ming Clark
- Plans to major in engineering
- Step-brother, Carl Lawson, has played three seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals
Jacoby Leatherwood – LB – 6-1 – 215 – Nashville, Tenn. (East Nashville HS)
- Lettered in football at East Nashville High School, playing linebacker for the Eagles
Austin Lewis – DE – 6-6 – 270 – Jonesborough, Tenn. (Liberty University)
- Transferring to ETSU from Liberty University
- Appeared in 35 games in three seasons for the Flames, garnering nine starts
- Finished his Liberty career with 67 tackles (33 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and
one fumble recovery
- First player in Liberty history to earn All-American honors at the FBS level
- Named VaSID Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Lettered in football at David Crockett High School and was named a 3-star recruit for the
- Pioneers
- School record holder in career tackles (246) and tackles for loss (37), while adding 12 sacks
- Named a three-time Mountain East Conference All-Region honoree
- Ranked as the No. 1 defensive end in East Tennessee
Juwan Ross – DL – 6-2 – 265 – Daytona Beach, Fla. (Old Dominion)
- Transferring to ETSU from Old Dominion University
- Appeared in 25 games for the Monarchs with eight starts
- Finished his ODU career with 52 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks
- Tabbed a two-star recruit by 247sports.com
- Lettered in football at Father Lopez Catholic, playing just five games as a senior due to injuries
- As a junior, Ross finished the year with 69 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks
Joe Schreiber – OL – 6-3 – 295 – Chanhassen, Minn. (Iowa Western CC/North Dakota State)
- Transferring to the Buccaneer program from Iowa Western Community College
- Prior to his stop at Iowa Western CC, Schreiber spent two years at North Dakota State
- Appeared in one game as a redshirt freshman, playing center against Butler
- 2018 graduate of Eden Prairie High School, earning three letters and starting for two seasons
- Named All-Conference, All-District and All-Metro First Team
- Led Eden Prairie to a 13-0 Class 6A State Championship in 2017