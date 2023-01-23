JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Richard Sander is beginning a second stint as East Tennessee State University’s athletic director, shedding the interim title he’s held since Scott Carter’s Aug. 1, 2022 resignation.

Sander, who was a basketball coach early in his career, was ETSU’s AD from 2013 to 2017. He remained on ETSU’s payroll as director of the university’s Center for Global Sport Leadership and as an assistant to President Brian Noland.

Noland announced Monday at a press conference that Sander would step back into his old role in a permanent capacity. You can watch the full press conference below:

ETSU’s return to the Southern Conference and its resumption of football occurred during Sander’s tenure, with the team playing its first full schedule in 2015.

Sander was still at the helm when ETSU got its first Southern Conference win a year later over Western Carolina at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 17, 2016 and beat its first ranked opponent in a final game win over Samford that same season.

Sander was also AD when men’s basketball moved its home court from the ETSU minidome to Freedom Hall starting in the 2014-15 season. The team’s second season in the more basketball-friendly venue saw the introduction of Steve Forbes as head coach.

Forbes put together the most wins in any five-year span in school history and captured two conference championships before taking the Wake Forest job following ETSU’s 30-4 campaign in 2019-20. That season ended with the disappointment of a canceled NCAA tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forbes had compiled a record of 130-43 when he departed two-and-a-half years into Carter’s tenure.

While ETSU enjoyed some significant successes under Carter, including the team’s first FCS football playoff win since the 1990s during an 11-2 campaign in 2021, the school was also beset by several high-profile pieces of negative publicity.

After controversy over the men’s basketball team kneeling for the national anthem in February 2021, first-year coach Jason Shay resigned. Brittney Ezell was also fired as women’s basketball coach after the 2020-21 season.

2022 saw further issues, highlighted by a Title IX investigation into Ezell’s successor, Simon Harris, that ended in his resignation in mid-August. By then, Carter had also resigned. Complaints about the women’s softball program led to the recent firing of coach Belinda Hendrix.

Since Sander took over as interim, the school has hired a new women’s basketball coach and a new softball coach, and the women’s basketball team is off to its best start in years.

Sander is a 1968 graduate of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. His college career began at then-Memphis State University in 1982. He left the assistant AD job there to become Virginia Commonwealth University’s Athletic Director in 1986 and stayed in various roles there for more than two decades.

VCU won more than a third of all Colonial Athletic Association championships from the time they joined the conference in 1995 until Sander moved to an executive role in 2005.