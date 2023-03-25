JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bulldogs’ John Anderson mashed a pair of three-run homers before ETSU plated a run, as Samford slid past the Bucs 14-6 on Saturday afternoon.

Anderson belted his first homerun in the third inning – a towering shot off the light post in left-center field. He sent his second into the parking lot beyond left field, single-handedly putting the visitors out in front, 6-0.

After allowing five homers on Friday evening, the Bucs conceded four more in Saturday’s defeat.

Trailing 7-0 in the seventh inning, the Blue and Gold drew back to as close as 7-3. Tommy Barth, Cody Miller and Garett Wallace all notched RBIs in the frame. But, a five-run eighth inning from the Bulldogs put the game out of reach.

Anderson ended the day with 7 RBIs for the Bulldogs, reaching safely on 3-of-5 at-bats. Kaden Dreier and Stephen Klein each drove in a pair of the visitors, as well.

Wallace and Ryan McCarthy each posted 2 RBIs for the Bucs, as both hit homeruns of their own in the ninth inning.

Austin Emener took the loss on the Blue and Gold on the mound. He hurled 4.0 innings, allowing five runs (two earned) and walking five batters. Brody Westbrooks earned the win for Samford, limiting the Bucs to just six hits in 6.0 innings of work.

ETSU (10-11) will look to grab a game off Samford (13-10) in the series finale on Sunday. First pith is slated for 1 p.m. at Thomas Stadium.