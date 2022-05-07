BIRMINGHAM, Al. (WJHL) – Despite scoring the game’s first run for the second-straight contest, the Bucs baseball team dropped another contest to the homestanding Bulldogs, 7-1.

Garett Wallace took a pitch to straightaway center field in the second inning to give his squad the 1-0 lead.

But, Colton Ledbetter was the Bucs’ kryptonite on Saturday afternoon. He ripped an RBI single into left field to knot the game in the third inning.

He also all but sealed the game with a two-run homer in the sixth inning off of Andrew Ronne.

Ronne gave up a pair of runs in just 0.2 innings of work, but Hunter Loyd took the loss on the bump for ETSU. Loyd pitched 5.1 innings, allowing six hits and four runs, but just one of them earned. He also struck out five batters.

Bucs freshman Tommy Barth extended his hitting streak to 19 games and his on-base streak to 20 games in the loss.

ETSU will look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m.