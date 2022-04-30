JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite being within striking distance in the final moments of both games on Saturday, ETSU softball dropped a pair to SoCon opponent Samford.

Game 1 started slowly, scoreless on both sides through three innings. The Bulldogs’ M.K. Tedder shot the visitors in front in the fourth inning with a solo home run. The following inning, Kolby Holcombe sent another ball over the fence for a 2-0 advantage.

An insurance run in the top of the seventh made it 3-0, but the Bucs tallied their first run with their backs against the wall. Amber Atkins’ RBI double was the last and only tally for ETSU in the contest, as they fell 3-1.

Allison Farr pitched 5.0 innings and allowed just two earned runs, but took the loss in the circle.

In Game 2, another slow start gave way to three Samford runs, one each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. That included solo home runs from Gwynnie Hornibrook and Ansley Yantis.

However, the Bucs got all three runs back in the sixth inning, starting with a Sara Muir RBI single. A Cameron Young sac fly cut the lead to 3-2, and then an Amber Atkins RBI single knotted things up.

After a scoreless seventh inning, the game went to extras, where Samford scored four runs to take the game, 7-3.

ETSU will finish the series with the Bulldogs on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.