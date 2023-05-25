GREENVILLE, S.C. – Andrew Bennett’s solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning proved to be the difference in a pitchers’ duel between Samford ace and SoCon Pitcher of the Year Jacob Cravey and ETSU’s Cade Carlson as the top-seeded Bulldogs edged the fourth-seeded Bucs, 2-1, on Thursday at the Southern Conference Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field.

Samford (33-22) advances to face either No. 2 seed Mercer or No. 3 seed Wofford on Friday at 4 p.m., while ETSU (26-28) will face No. 6 seed UNCG on Friday at 9 a.m. in an elimination game.