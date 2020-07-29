SAC’s delay of fall sports means no Sept. 5 home game for ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU football team’s season opener against Mars Hill isn’t going to happen.

The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 5, but last week the South Atlantic Conference — which Mars Hill is a member of— announced that its member schools won’t start fall sports until at least Sept. 26.

“Per this decision by the SAC, that game will not take place as originally scheduled,” ETSU’s Department of Athletics said in a news release Tuesday. “ETSU Athletics continues to work with the SoCon and NCAA regarding fall athletic competitions and planning around the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff and fans. Future updates will be provided as they are available.”

The next game on ETSU’s schedule is a Sept. 12 trip to Athens, Georgia to face the Georgia Bulldogs.