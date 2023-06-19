JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ricky Rojas will be the head coach of ETSU men’s tennis, in addition to his duties as women’s tennis coach, according to the East Tennessee State athletics website.

Rojas has compiled a record of 98-59 as the head coach of ETSU women’s tennis and has been named SoCon Coach of the Year four times.

Martin Stiegwardt began the 2022-23 season as the head coach of the men’s team, but took a leave of absence sometime in the spring. Rojas coached both Blue and Gold tennis squads for the remainder of the season.

Both programs earned conference tournament titles this past spring before falling in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Columbus.