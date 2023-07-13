JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – What began as a temporary situation to close the 2022-23 season has become a permanent position for Ricky Rojas.

On Thursday, ETSU announced that the head women’s tennis head coach will now serve as the Director of Tennis and oversee both the women’s and men’s programs for the 2023-24 campaign.

Rojas has served as the Bucs’ women’s coach for the last seven seasons, but also stepped in as the interim men’s coach, following Martin Stiegwardt’s departure this spring. Rojas helped lead both squads to a SoCon championship and was named SoCon Coach of the Year on the women’s side.

“We are excited to have Ricky serve as our Director of Tennis,” ETSU Director of Athletics Dr. Richard Sander said in a statement. “Ricky has done a tremendous job coaching our women’s team over the last seven years and also did an exceptional job stepping in to lead our men’s program to a Southern Conference Championship this past spring. His teams excel both on and off the court. Ricky is an ETSU alum and he is the right fit to lead both of our tennis programs.”

Rojas has been a part of the ETSU Tennis program for nearly 20 years, beginning with his time as a player from 2005-07. He served as an assistant with the Blue and Gold’s men’s program beginning in 2008, up until his hiring as the women’s head coach in 2016.

In seven seasons as the man in charge, Rojas has 110 career victories and a .624 win percentage. He’s compiled a staggering conference record of 37-7.

Rojas has also been named SoCon Coach of the Year four times, including each of the last three seasons.