JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Saturday marked the first win for ETSU football in more than eleven months, as the Bucs got the better of East Tennessee foe, Carson-Newman, 42-0.

The victory was the first for the program over the Eagles since 1955.

The Blue and Gold did it in all phases – the defense pitched a shutout, while the punt team blocked a kick for a special teams touchdown. Baron May, in his first collegiate start at quarterback, led ETSU with 109 rush yards, while also passing for 139 yards and two scores.

But, everyone knows Austin Peay will be a different animal on Saturday. The Governors (0-2) gave then-No. 9 Tennessee all they could handle this past weekend in a 30-13 defeat.

According to head coach George Quarles, starting quarterback Tyler Riddell is still not 100 percent healthy.

“Tyler is pretty questionable still,” he said. “We’ll see – he didn’t practice [Sunday] … but I would expect Baron to go again.”

Quarles believes May did some good things on Saturday, but believes he can play an even better game than he’s shown thus far. And this week, it’s going to take a clean, balanced effort to come away with a win.

“We’ve got to make some plays in the pass game,” Quarles said. “They’re obviously tough to run it against. But, just being a little bit more balanced – I think Baron [May] will be better just coming off last game.”

“You know, it was the first time I was really allowed to go out there and, like I said, establish a rhythm,” May said Monday. “I threw my first couple of collegiate touchdown passes. I know what I’m capable of and I can throw the ball well. I need to build on that this week.”

Kickoff in Clarksville, Tennessee is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday night.