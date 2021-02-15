Riddell Named Starting Quarterback for Bucs in the season opener

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Feb. 15, 2021) – With the Bucs gearing up for their first game of the season on Saturday, Feb. 20, head coach Randy Sanders announced in his weekly press conference that redshirt-freshman Tyler Riddell (Tampa, Fla.) will be the man behind center for the Buccaneers.

Riddell will be making his first career start for the Blue & Gold as he looks to lead ETSU to not only a season-opening win, but a Southern Conference-opening triumph. The Bucs will be competing in a SoCon-only schedule this spring and Riddell looks to begin the season on a hot mark. The Florida native made four appearances in his true freshman season in 2019, completing 17-of-33 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown. Riddell also rushed the ball 13 times for 23 yards on the season.

In ETSU’s final home game in 2019, Riddell left a good impression on the fans, finishing 8-of-12 for 116 yards and tossed his first collegiate touchdown, a 27-yard dime to Keith Coffee to conclude the first half.

The Bucs look to continue the home magic as ETSU hosts Samford on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. inside the friendly confines of William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.

