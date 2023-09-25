JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU football is back in game-week mode after using the bye for some much-needed recovery.

The Bucs will jump right into SoCon play on Saturday with a road trip to Samford. The good news – it appears starting quarterback Tyler Riddell will also be making the trip.

Head coach George Quarles told reporters on Monday that the Tampa, Florida native practiced twice last week and again on Sunday. He is expected to start under center when the Blue and Gold faces the Bulldogs.

However, the team will likely be without backup quarterback Baron May for the remainder of the season.

“He had surgery last week for an abdominal injury,” Quarles explained. “Tough for him.”

Timmy Dorsey is expected to be the backup quarterback going forward.

Quarles conveyed just how high the energy has been this week and that coaches and players alike are filled with a new sense of focus for the conference slate ahead.

“Everything is in front of us,” he said. “You know, you got the entire conference schedule in front of you. And like I said, hopefully we’re getting, you know, some guys back healthy at the right time.”

“I think the bye week, in my opinion, I’m a firm believer you can win or lose a bye week,” redshirt junior offensive lineman Chris Everhart said. “I think we I think we’ve won this week. We’ve been able to stack good days all week and that that’s very good for us.”

The defense was gashed for 63 points at Austin Peay two weeks ago, and one of the more veteran defensive backs believes the bye week was the perfect reset.

“Defensively, we had a rough couple weeks, especially with a young secondary that we have right now,” junior Sheldon Arnold said. “This is a great way for us to get some more confidence going into the conference play. We’ve got eight-straight, so we can focus on those and re-focus on getting better this week.”

The Bucs defense will need to contend with the 2022 SoCon Offensive Player of the Year in Samford quarterback Michael Hiers. He’s completing nearly 70 percent of his passes through the first four games of the season for more than 1,100 yards.

Kickoff on Saturday is slated for 1 p.m. in Birmingham.