Rhea Named PING All-American Honorable Mention

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (April 24, 2020) – ETSU Men’s Golfer Jack Rhea (Jonesborough, Tenn.) has been named to the PING All-American Honorable Mention team on Thursday, April 23. This recognition for Rhea comes just one week after he was tabbed to the PING Division I East All-Region team on April 16. Rhea is the first Buccaneer to be named to the All-American team since Adrian Meronk in 2016 and he represents the 39th overall honor in ETSU history and first under current head coach Jake Amos.

Rhea found himself inside the Golfstat rankings throughout the year, including carding the 10th-lowest round of the season with a 63 (-9), which also ties the lowest single-round score in program history. The Tennessee native also ranked 25th in the NCAA in birdies made (90) and 26th in fewest bogeys per round (2.24). Rhea registered the seventh-best scoring average to par (-0.57) in ETSU history in 2019 and eighth-best finish percentage in a single season (83.6%). Heading into his senior year, Rhea currently ranks fourth all-time in ETSU history in scoring average per round (72.43), averaging 0.75 strokes to par.