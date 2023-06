(WJHL) – According to CBS Sports college basketball insider, Jon Rothstein, former ETSU forward Jalen Haynes will transfer to George Mason University.

Haynes would join a Patriots program that hired former ETSU assistant Mark Bialkoski to be the director of men’s basketball operations back in May.

Haynes played in all 32 games in his only season with the Blue and Gold, making 31 starts. He averaged 14.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this past winter, shooting 57.5 percent from the field.