JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Another all-conference talent is reportedly seeking a new college football team for the 2023 season.
Redshirt-sophomore defensive Back, Alijah Huzzie, has entered his name in the transfer portal, according to FarrellPortal and others.
Huzzie started all eleven games for ETSU this season, earning First Team All-SoCon honors. His six interceptions were tied for the most in college football’s FCS ranks.
He tallied 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 16 pass break-ups and 22 passes defended. Huzzie was twice named a HERO Sports Freshman All-American in 2020 and 2021, as well.
With the move, three of ETSU’s five all-conference selections in 2022 have entered their names in the transfer portal.