Report: George Quarles to be named ETSU’s next football coach

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WJHL) — Furman offensive coordinator George Quarles will be named ETSU’s next football coach, News Channel 11’s sister station WSPA has confirmed.

Before his time at Furman, Quarles spent 22 years at Maryville High School, including 18 years as head coach. During that time, the Rebels went 250–16 and claimed 11 state titles. He was the winningest high school coach in American for 10 years.

He left Maryville for Furman University after the 2016 season.

A native of Jefferson County, Quarles will replace Randy Sanders who announced his retirement from ETSU after four seasons coaching the Buccaneers. ETSU went 11–2 this season.

This is a developing story.