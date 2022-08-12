Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — First-year East Tennessee State University (ETSU) women’s basketball coach Simon Harris unilaterally kicked two players off the team last season without former athletic director Scott Carter’s okay, then later tried to solicit evidence they broke a vague team rule from another player who faced potential criminal charges for fighting.

Those are among many details in a Title IX investigative report ETSU released Friday about an investigation that came after the two players filed Title IX complaints in early February. They were officially dismissed from the team on Dec. 1, 2021 and had their scholarships revoked immediately, in the middle of the fall semester.

ETSU announced Aug. 1 that it would fire Harris effective Aug. 15 and announced Monday it was hiring Brenda Mock Brown as its new coach. Carter also announced his resignation on Aug. 1.

The report says Harris tried to get his own sister, Mercedes Harris “to have conversations with (the players) in an effort to obtain text messages or voice recordings as evidence of their relationship for his benefit.”

The report outlines Harris’s alleged efforts to build a case against the players, whose names are redacted, after a “Player 4” began complaining about the two potentially having a sexual relationship. That allegation was never proven prior to Harris’s dismissal of the players, during which he also accused them of violating curfew and committing an alcohol violation.

The report alleges that no written rules existed regarding alcohol or curfew, and it details how Harris’s description of the dismissed players alleged violations on those issues couldn’t be substantiated — and that other players had engaged in behaviors that would also have represented violations of the rules.

The report notes that the team rules Harris presented in July 2021 didn’t include a ban on alcohol at team events, but that Harris edited the rules PowerPoint to include an additional section stating “no alcohol at team functions” after the players’ dismissal.

Carter is stated to have been responsible for overseeing all major team decisions for women’s basketball, including roster removals. But the report says after Harris told him of the situation Nov. 30 and described it, Carter didn’t inquire into further details of Player 4’s allegations and “seemed uncomfortable with the subject matter and that he should not inquire further for more details as the allegations were sexual in nature.”

Harris then told ETSU athletics senior women’s administrator, Lauren Aksionoff, that he was removing the players from the team and that Carter had approved the dismissal.

‘Family doesn’t kiss family’

The players’ dismissal, which followed a team road trip to a Myrtle Beach, S.C. tournament in late November, rested primarily on a rule Harris introduced at the team’s initial meeting in July 2021.

The first-year head coach, who had previously had assistantships at Ohio State University, North Carolina State and the University of Dayton, included in his outline of team rules the statement and PowerPoint slide “family doesn’t kiss family.”

According to the report, the rule wasn’t thoroughly explained, provided in writing or addressed after the July meeting. “(B)oth staff and players were almost universally confused as to whom the rule applied as well as what types of behaviors were prohibited,” the report states.

The report details a friendship between the two dismissed players and players “1, 2 and 3” that included lots of group chats. The group discussed their sexual histories, and one of the dismissed players was an open lesbian who came to Johnson City with her girlfriend, the report says.

The other dismissed player, who self-identified as heterosexual, eventually became closer with the player who had arrived with her girlfriend and the two would “hang out separately from the group.”

After the season began in November, “Player 4” allegedly told teammates about witnessing the two dismissed players enter the bathroom together at a hotel, but neither she nor anyone else reported to coaches what Player 4 thought may have happened.

A few weeks later, Player 4 reported seeing what she thought might be the two players kissing on the bus as the team returned from another tournament. Players began texting back and forth about it and eventually (while still en route home) Player 2 texted assistant coach Jackie Alexander, mainly upset because the team had lost both games and she felt that if her teammates were “making out” as she wrote, “we just lost and clearly worried about the wrong thing.”

The report said no one ever attempted to confirm if the pair were kissing, and both the dismissed players denied during the investigation that they were.

It notes that just days after the two players’ dismissal, four other players got in a physical fight with a woman and her underage sister at Monarch apartments over one of the players’ relationship with an ETSU student-athlete. The other woman was the athlete’s ex-girlfriend, and “Player 2,” who was involved in the physical assault, faced potential criminal charges of assaulting a minor.

The report says Harris told Player 2 he was “‘doing everything he can to make the situation go away.'” After telling her of the methods he was using to that end, Harris “asked if Player 2 had any proof of (the players) dating (screenshots, videos, texts, etc.); if so, to send them to him.”

In its “findings” section, the report claims Harris “coerced at least one of his active players into a quid pro quo in which he offered to support her while she faced legal and academic uncertainty in exchange for information about (the players) alleged relationship.”

The report found the two players who lost their positions on the team and their scholarships were credible witnesses, while it noted Harris lacked credibility, including that he admitted to lying to one of the players’ fathers that “it was not his decision to cut (the players).”

A bullet-pointed list of descriptions buttressed the claim of Harris’s unreliability, summed up by a couple of statements: That “Harris’ narrative about why (the players) were dismissed was not consistent as time went on nor consistent as the audience changed” and that he “changed his narrative repeatedly when presented with conflicting testimony or evidence.”

The report contains multiple other findings, including that

Harris misled ETSU legal counsel and other university leadership;

He “failed to provide even the most basic due process to the players when investigating claims against them;

He inequitably applied team rules, punishing the two players for allegedly engaging in a same-sex relationship “much more harshly than any member of the team for breaking any other team rules.”

The report’s recommendations note that the removal of the players’ scholarships mid-season was likely an NCAA rule violation and that “there may be other violations, as well.” It recommends that those be reviewed by ETSU athletics and “investigated accordingly.”

It makes a handful of other recommendations surrounding practices within ETSU athletics, saying implementation “may serve as preventative measures and best practices to relieve the institution from further inquiries involving similar subject matters.”

This is a developing story.