Report: ETSU basketball to face Mississippi State next season

(WJHL) — The ETSU men’s basketball team will face SEC-opponent Mississippi State in the 2020-21 season, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Rothstein said according a to a source Mississippi State will host ETSU.

It would mark the fifth time the Buccaneers and Bulldogs have faced each other. Mississippi State won the first-ever matchup between the two teams in 1987, but ETSU saw victories in 1988, 2010, and 2016.

Mississippi State went 20-11 overall and 11-7 in the SEC this past season.

ETSU went 30-4 overall — the winningest season in program history — and won both the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles.

