KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Thursday, ten individuals were introduced as the newest members of the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame.

The group included former ETSU head football coach and Tennessee Vols coordinator, Randy Sanders.

“It’s a great honor, obviously,” he said. “It was very much unexpected – but very much appreciated.”

After a standout career at Morristown East High School, Sanders was a quarterback with the Big Orange from 1984 to 1988. Immediately after his playing time in Knoxville, he became part of the coaching staff. He served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach during the Vols’ national championship season in 1998.

“It’s hard to top that night,” he said of Tennessee’s victory over Florida State. “You know, such a great atmosphere. The fans were awesome – team played good and anytime you get a win and a national championship out of it – that’s special.”

After successful stints with Kentucky and Florida State, Sanders took over as ETSU’s head football coach in 2018. He helped the Bucs share the Southern Conference championship in 2018, as well as win one outright in 2021. His final season at the helm saw the Blue and Gold win a program-record eleven games.