Rail Rivalry: ETSU to face rival UTC on Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The ETSU Buccaneers will travel to Chattanooga on Thursday where they will take on longtime conference rival UT Chattanooga in a match dubbed the “The Rail Rivalry.”

Both the Bucs (2-4, 0-3) and the Mocs (3-3, 2-0) are coming off bye weeks. However, ETSU is still seeking its first conference victory of the season and is also looking to snap a two-game losing streak while Chattanooga hopes to extend its winning streak to three games.

The Bucs are also hoping to maintain possession of the Rail Rivalry Trophy which they grabbed last year after defeating the Mocs 17-14 in Johnson City.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Thursday’s game:

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Location: Finley Stadium, Chattanooga

Weather: Mostly sunny with a high near 66 F. Temps will drop into the 40s overnight.

Tickets: Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here.

How to watch/listen:

Thursday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+. Click here to watch.

The game will be covered by the Buccaneer Sports Network on WXSM-AM 640 and 104.9 FM NASH ICON. Pre-game programming will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to listen live.

Click here for live stats.

Who’s next?

The Bucs will travel to Birmingham, Alabama to face Samford on Saturday, October 26.