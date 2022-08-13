JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucs’ passing game, led by quarterback Tyler Riddell, was successful on Saturday, as ETSU played its first intra-squad scrimmage of the summer in William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

The Preseason First Team All-SoCon quarterback completed 12-of-17 passes for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the afternoon. In total, six Buccaneer quarterback saw action and amassed 364 totals passing yards and three scores.

“Felt like we were able to move the ball however we wanted – at whatever tempo we wanted,” Riddell said afterwards. “You know, normally it’s the other way around – we’re trying to find our tempo, trying to find different ways to move the ball, but we seemed to do it pretty well today.”

Riddell’s touchdowns were a 27-yard strike to Johnson City native, Solomon Dunn and an 18-yard pitch and catch with Giovanni Dyer. Adriel Clark hauled in a 47-yard reception from Baron May, as well – the longest pass completion of the day.

“We’re trying to run a more up-tempo offense and we’re passing the ball and spreading the field more,” Dunn said. “Just being able to pass the ball and spread it around, too, is going to open up the run game and I feel like we’ll be a very dynamic offense this year.”

The Blue and Gold running backs were paced by Mac McCovery, who rushed six times for 36 yards.

The Bucs’ run defense was fairly stout on Saturday afternoon, allowing just 2.3 yards per carry and 97 yards total.

The pass rush also hit home a handful of times, as the defense registered four sacks and a quarterback hurry. Redshirt freshman lineman, Jaylon Jones, recorded four tackles and 1.5 sacks on the afternoon.

Practice continues this upcoming week, as there are now less than three weeks remaining until ETSU’s season opener against Mars Hill on Thursday, September 1.