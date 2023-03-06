JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU football is into its second week of spring practice, as coaches and players look to shake off the rust and focus on fundementals.

The early stages of practice are also about getting the new guys up to speed. It’s always easier to do that when you have guys in the locker room that have been around the block.

Quarterback Tyler Riddell and wide receiver Will Huzzie fit that bill.

It seemed both Blue and Gold starters were destined for new schools after entering the transfer portal this winter. However, after weighing their options, both decided to return to Johnson City.

“In this age of the portal, you just never know what’s going to happen with guys,” ETSU head coach George Quarles said. “Both of them were great – how they handled the situation and we were very honest and upfront with them. The communication was really good. Definitely good to get those guys back, who have made a lot of plays for the Bucs and just older guys who can lead – that’s what we need.”

Riddell and Huzzie combined for more than 2,500 yards and 21 touchdowns a season ago.