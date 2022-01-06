Quarles retains majority of Sanders’ ETSU coaching staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU Football Head Coach George Quarles has decided to retain 9 full-time assistant coaches, while adding 2 new coaches for the 2022 season.

Billy Taylor managed to, once-again, secure his lead role as defensive coordinator after the Bucs’ finished last year as one of the top defensive units in the Southern Conference.

Steve Brown, Anthony Shakir, Dylan Lewellyn and Dwight Evans will also return on the defensive side of the ball for the 2022 campaign.

Offensively, Quarles retained the majority of the staff; however, the first-year head coach did bring in two new faces to the Bucs’ program.

Adam Neugebauer will take over as the team’s offensive coordinator after spending two season at Slippery Rock University – Neugebauer managed to accompany his team to two NCAA Division ll playoffs during his time at the Pennsylvania college.

“Neugebauer brings a prolific offensive mind that was near the top of the Division ll each of the last two years,” said Quarles.

Dru Duke will also find space on the staff, as he will conduct responsibilities for the offensive line. Duke was previously alongside Quarles at Furman before packing his bags and heading to Johnson City.

In 2018, Duke claimed a SoCon Championship before taking part in Furman’s top scoring offensive unit in 2019.

“Coach Duke is a talented coach that I have woked alongside at Furman for the last several years and I am looking forward to bringing him on the staff here at ETSU.”

After piecing together a complete staff, it is now up to Quarles and company to put together a productive off-season, as ETSU begins to prepare for another regular season grind beginning this fall.