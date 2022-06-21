JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – There are just ten more Thursdays until East Tennessee State’s home football opener against Mars Hill on September 1.

Right now, the program finds itself in the offseason, but that doesn’t mean first-year head coach George Quarles has a lot of down time.

“There’s always something to do,” he said. “You’re always making sure that you’ve got the “I’s” dotted and the “T’s” crossed – just trying to make sure everything is as prepared as possible.”

Fall camp doesn’t officially begin until the first days of August, but the team and the program are already generating preseason buzz. The Bucs have already earned preseason Top 25 rankings in publications.

But, Quarles says it is the postseason poll that will mean the most to him.

“Because you look at all the teams that are ranked – all of them had really strong seasons last year and certainly ETSU had a great season last year,” he said. “We’ve got some key players back. But like I said, the only one that matters, is like you said, is the one at the end of the year.”

ETSU football will open its season at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium against Mars Hill on Thursday, September 1. The game time has still yet to be determined.