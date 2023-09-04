JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – What started as an early lead, turned into a lopsided 49-3 defeat for the ETSU Buccaneers at Jacksonville State on Saturday.

“We did some good stuff,” ETSU head coach George Quarles said. “We’ve got to do more of it and figure out ways to score some points. Three points ain’t going to win you many games in college football.”

The Blue and Gold offense was hampered by the departure of starting quarterback, Tyler Riddell, late in the second quarter against the Gamecocks.

“He’s sore – he hurt his shoulder,” Quarles explained. “I’d say very questionable right now.”

Quarles said the Tampa, Florida native did not practice on Sunday and that if Riddell is unable to go against Carson-Newman in Week 2, they’ll rely on the guys down the depth chart.

“Baron (May) and TD – Tim Dorsey – they have to be ready,” Quarles said. “We have to get them ready. You know, obviously when Tyler went down on Saturday, it took a little bit out of us. We didn’t play near as well offensively when he wasn’t in there.”

Riddell finished 10-of-17 for 117 yards and an interception before Baron May took over. The junior backup threw a pick on his only official passing attempt on Saturday, while running the ball nine times for -1 yard.

“We called some passes, but we took sacks, the quarterback ran,” Quarles said. “We’ve got to just do what those guys can do, whether it’s going to be Baron or TD.”

“We know we can’t line up and run the ball every time,” he continued. “Some of that was, ‘let’s cut our losses here and get out of here’ towards the end of the game.”

Redshirt-freshman Xavier Gaillardetz had some early success, catching three balls for 69 yards in the loss. He hates to see his starting quarterback go down, but believes this team is wired to bounce back.

“You know, next man up,” he said. “So what, now what – that was kind of the mindset. Things didn’t go our way, but there’s always another week.”

Junior defensive back Chris Hope, who recorded a career-best 12 tackles on Saturday, also has faith in the team’s depth.

“I’m taking our guys over anyone in the conference,” he said. “Like I said, like X(avier) said, next man up. Guys got to be ready and I think they will be.”

Quarles explained that Illinois State transfer Tim Dorsey is “about guaranteed” to see time in the contest against Carson-Newman. But, he also believes May will find a way to wipe the slate clean for Week 2.

“Baron’s gotta play better,” he said. “Baron is capable of playing better. Just had one of those days, I hope.”

The Bucs will welcome Carson-Newman to William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.