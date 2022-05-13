JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State’s Game Time Tour came to a close in Johnson City on Thursday night, as the university’s head coaches prepare for the summer ahead.

Shortly after the summer will come a new season for fall sports – including the football squad.

It will be the first season at the helm for new head football coach George Quarles. He spent the spring working with the team, integrating the new system they will use this fall.

Quarles had high praise for the way the players adapted and learned so quickly over the fifteen-practice spring session. But, with a new freshman class coming on campus in a mater of weeks, there will be more teaching to do.

Daniel Boone’s Peyton Ford will be one of those new faces. The 5A All-State offensive lineman put pen to paper on Thursday, committing to be a Buccaneer.

“It’s always good to get local players into our program – him being a Daniel Boone player,” Quarles said. “Excited about him and all our guys, but looking forward to getting him over here and seeing how long – how well he makes that adjustment.”

ETSU will open its 2022 season on a Thursday this year, September 1 against Mars Hill at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.