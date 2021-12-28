Positive COVID tests among Western Carolina’s basketball team postpones ETSU game

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University will no longer host Western Carolina at Freedom Hall on Saturday, Jan. 1.

A release from ETSU Athletics states that the game has been postponed “due to positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements within Western Carolina’s program.”

The Southern Conference will try to reschedule the game, and tickets for the postponed game will be honored at the rescheduled date.

The Bucs are scheduled to play conference rival Chattanooga on Thursday night on the road.