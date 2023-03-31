JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU baseball’s Friday evening comeback fell just short against visiting Seton Hall, 3-2.

The first few innings flew by at Thomas Stadium without much offense, but the Bucs’ defense was firing on all cylinders. The team turned a double play in the first inning, while Garett Wallace threw out a would-be run at home plate to end the second inning.

Seton Hall struck first, however, scoring on a Landon Smiddy wild pitch in the fourth inning. The Pirates would tack on two more runs in the fifth on a fielder’s choice RBI and an RBI single.

ETSU finally found a run on a Justin Hanvey sac fly in the eighth inning. Wallace drew the Bucs to within 3-2 with an RBI groundout in the ninth, but that is as far as the Blue and Gold would come.

Cody Miller and Noah Webb each turned in a pair of hits for ETSU in the loss, while Wallace and Hanvey accounted for the RBIs.

Smiddy took the loss on the mound, pitching 6.0 innings while allowing three earned runs on seven hits.

Seton Hall’s Max Viera went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in the win.

ETSU (12-12) returns to action Saturday afternoon against the same Pirates squad. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m.