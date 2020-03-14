Pennuchi Addresses ETSU Baseball About Season’s Future

The Buccaneers season is suspended after going 12-3 through the first 15 games

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Southern Conference officials announced that spring sports action was getting suspended until March 30 and ETSU baseball coach Joe Pennuchi addressed his team Friday afternoon.

There’s no official ruling the season’s cancelled, but the NCAA ruled spring sport seniors will get another year of eligibility. Pennuchi is hopeful the season continues, but it was an emotional time talking to his team for what could be the last time this season.

“I really like this group, it’s been a fun group. I enjoy going to work every day, I enjoy hanging out with these guys, if I was their age I might hang out with them, but that’s how much I like them,” Pennuchi said.

“So it’s sad to all of a sudden on an afternoon to say ‘Man, maybe we’ll see you later, maybe we won’t.’ It’s hard to prepare what to say, it’s hard to put these emotions out there, but I just hope they know how much I appreciate them.”

The Buccaneers currently have a 12-3 overall record and were scheduled for a three-game weekend series at UNC-Wilmington.