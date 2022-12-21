JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The All-American accolades keep rolling in for ETSU football players, and one in particular.

Former Buccaneers defensive back Alijah Huzzie notched his fifth All-American nod in 2022, following a First Team honor announced by State Perform on Tuesday.

The Franklin, Georgia native has compiled four All-American honors for his efforts in 2022. He finished with 59 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, six interceptions, 16 pass break-ups and 22 passes defended.

Senior running back Jacob Saylors earned his first All-American recognition of the 2022 season, being named a Third Team All-Purpose Stats Perform FCS All-American.

Saylors tallied 1,701 all-purpose yards, which includes 1,307 rushing yards, on the season. He finished the season ranked seventh in the FCS in all-purpose yardage. His 16 total touchdowns also ranked eighth in the FCS this past fall.