Opening football game could be ugly for ETSU and Samford

Johnson City, TN — The college football season gets underway on Saturday at 1pm for the ETSU Buccaneers when they welcome Samford to William B. Greene Jr. stadium, a game you can only see on ABC Tri-Cities.

This will be the first time the Bucs have been on the field since October of 2019 when they lost to Vanderbilt on the road.

ETSU is a young team and starting Tyler Riddell at quarterback, the redshirt freshman will be making his first career start for the blue & gold.

He will not be the only one making their first start, so head coach Randy Sanders thinks this might not go as planned at first.

You always hear the analogies about football and war and the comparisons, says Sanders, especially, I grew up with that with General Neyland. But the biggest comparison you have is usually whoever manages the chaos best comes out on top. On the football field, once the ball is snapped, whether it’s on offense, defense, wherever you’re playing, there’s a whole lot of chaos. Rarely does it happen as it’s drawn on the chalkboard or on the paper, so whoever manages the chaos best I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of chaos on both sides.