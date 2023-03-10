JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Desmond Oliver is out as East Tennessee State University’s men’s basketball coach after two seasons at the helm, ETSU announced Friday morning.

“I met with Coach Oliver today, and we discussed the program is not meeting the expectations of the Athletics Department,” ETSU Athletic Director Richard Sander said in a news release.

“We feel that parting ways is the best thing for our men’s basketball program and our student-athletes,” Sander added. “We wish Coach Oliver the best in his future endeavors.”

Joe Hugley has been named interim head coach as ETSU searches for a permanent hire. (ETSU)

The program plans a national search for a replacement. Joe Hugley, an assistant and former player with the team, was tabbed as interim coach while the search is underway.

Oliver replaced Jason Shay, who resigned after one season in which the team posted a winning record but drew controversy over its players kneeling during the National Anthem.

Oliver, who had most recently been an assistant at the University of Tennessee, signed a five-year contract in April 2021 that paid him a base salary of $325,000.

ETSU confirmed that Oliver’s termination was considered “without cause” according to the terms of his contract. That contract stipulated — as college coaching contracts typically do — that Oliver would be paid if he was fired before the end of his contract.

With a termination date prior to March 31, 2023, that “termination payment” was $400,000. It would have dropped to $350,000 April 1 of this year. News Channel 11 has reached out to ETSU to confirm whether that termination payment was still effective.

Oliver’s teams posted a combined 27-37 record during two consecutive losing seasons — a first for ETSU basketball in the 21st century. The teams were a combined 15-21 in Southern Conference play and failed to get out of the conference tournament quarterfinals in either year.

In the 18 years prior to Shay’s single season (2020-2021), ETSU averaged almost 21 wins per year and had only two losing seasons, qualifying for the NCAA tournament six times.

This is a developing story.