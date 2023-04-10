(WJHL) – Former ETSU head men’s basketball coach, Desmond Oliver, will join the University of South Florida men’s basketball staff as an assistant coach, News Channel 11 has confirmed.

Oliver will serve under new Bulls head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. Abdur-Rahim was hired by USF back in March after leading Kennesaw State to an Atlantic Sun Conference championship and an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2023.

Oliver was 27-37 in his two seasons at the helm of the Buccaneer basketball program from 2021-23.

He has served as an assistant at a number of high-level programs in his career, including Georgia (2004-09) and Tennessee (2015-21).