JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (April 6, 2023) – The hits came early and often for both teams on Thursday evening at Thomas Stadium, but ETSU came up on the wrong end of an 11-6 loss to open a three-game series against the Wofford Terriers.

The two teams combined for 37 hits — 21 for Wofford and 16 for ETSU. On that same note, both teams left 12 runners on base as both pitching staffs worked their way out of some tight jams throughout the contest. There were no home runs for either team, but eight multi-base hits.

Five Buccaneers had two-hit days, including reigning Golden Spikes Performance of the Week winner Ashton King (Knoxville, Tenn.) with a 2-for-4 day with 2 RBIs. Joining Iannantone with a multi-base hit on the day was leadoff man Tommy Barth (Brecksville, Ohio) with a triple.