Octavion Corley leaves ETSU basketball team

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Redshirt senior Octavion Corley has left the ETSU men’s basketball program, head coach Jason Shay confirmed Wednesday.

“Octavion Corley has decided not to return to ETSU for personal matters,” Shay said while speaking with members of the media. “I respect Octavian’s decision to do what is in his best interest and will support him in any way moving forward…and I wish him nothing but the best, but he’s got some things going on in his life, and just right now he thinks that’s the best for him.”

The 7-foot center played in 17 games last season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. He logged seven steals and 10 blocks.

Corley’s departure comes as Shay is preparing for his first year as head coach after Steve Forbes left for Wake Forest.

The Buccaneers went 30-4 last season en route to winning the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament championships.