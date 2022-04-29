JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU Head Football Coach George Quarles said he heard about Jawan Martin’s commendable abilities and attitude well before they ever met.

“I got here in January, and I had meetings with the current staff,” Quarles said. “Even before I got here, Jawan’s name just kept coming up. Just as a really physical football player, very productive.”

Quarles said he was shocked to learn that Martin was not on a scholarship and had, in fact, walked on to the ETSU team.

“So I get to meet Jawan, and [he’s] just a really hard worker, doesn’t say much, just shows up and does his job,” Quarles said.

Photo: ETSU

Photo: ETSU

Photo: ETSU

Martin, a red-shirt junior from Rhea County, had spoken with Quarles about his hope to be a scholarship player. During the spring, Quarles saw that Martin was not only a good athlete but also a driven worker.

His journey at ETSU has not been an easy one, with seasons spent red-shirted and balancing the birth of his daughter his freshman year. After a 3-9 season, COVID arrived and created further challenges.

At one point in the spring of 2022, Martin had to leave campus when a tragedy struck his family. Two months ago, one of Martin’s twin sons passed away.

“And then he comes back, never misses a beat,” Quarles said. “All he does is just shows up and works, and obviously, very, very well respected by his teammates. He’s a guy that is definitely good enough to have been on scholarship, and I was really surprised to learn that he wasn’t on scholarship. So this was not a real hard decision to figure out a way to get him on scholarship.”

ETSU Football receives 63 scholarships that can either be granted to individuals or divided and given to up to 85 players. Ultimately, the decision on how to distribute those scholarships is made by Quarles. However, he said when he informed the rest of the coaching staff that he wanted to give Martin a full scholarship, each coach agreed that it was well-deserved.

On Wednesday, Coach Quarles and quality control coach and former player Jared Folks presented Martin with a letter in front of the team. Martin described Folks as a longtime friend who had arrived at ETSU at the same time as himself.

Jawan Martin reads the letter informing him that he will be receiving a full scholarship for his contributions to the ETSU football team (ETSU Football)

“It was actually Jared’s idea to hand him the piece of paper after we did our little reveal,” Quarles said

In a video posted to Twitter, Martin can be seen reading aloud that he will now be on a full scholarship to ETSU — before the entire Bucs squad swarms him in congratulations. When the team eventually begins to settle, an emotional Martin can be seen being embraced by teammates and coaches.

ETSU football players swarm Jawan Martin in excitement (ETSU Football)

“The response was overwhelming, not just from Jawan but just watching his teammates,” Quarles said. “That just says all you need to know about how they feel about Jawan.”

“There’s a lot of emotions tied into it; I feel like it’s been a long time coming for sure,” Martin said. “I feel like it’s a changing point for my family. My mom and all them was excited when I called. It had me shocked; I wasn’t expecting it at all.”

“The reaction that got — I wasn’t sure how, I thought it would be good — but I wasn’t expecting that kind of reaction,” Quarles recalled. “One of the neatest things I’ve ever been a part of.”

To Martin, his teammates are more than just the men he shares a field with.

“It’s a brotherhood more than anything,” Martin said. “It’s something that I’m definitely going to miss when it’s all said and done. Those are bonds and strings that — not only on the field, off the field as well. I feel like I’m closer to my boys off the field than I am on the field.

“I appreciate the Buc community, the Buc family for everything that they’re doing and going to do for me in this journey, and me and my family appreciate that from the bottom of our hearts.”

As a coach in his first season, Quarles said it’s encouraging to see that a culture of comradery is already present at ETSU. The reaction from the team speaks not only to how they see Martin but also how they care for one another in general.

“Being a part of a team and loving each other, caring for each other, having each other’s back — that’s what it’s about,” Quarles said. “It wasn’t just Jawan being excited and emotional; it was an entire room, I mean 90 guys that just exploded and were genuinely excited for someone else.”

Looking ahead to the coming football season, Quarles said he will be looking to Martin as one of the team’s leaders. He described Martin on the field as an excellent runner who also doesn’t mind doing the dirty work and getting the job done.

“He’s been a productive player,” Quarles said. “We want to reward scholarships for guys that have done it in games.”

Martin is optimistic about the Bucs’ upcoming season. The team will follow one of the best football seasons ETSU has ever had, claiming the Southern Conference title and winning their first playoff game since 1996.

“Last season, we had a lot of excitement,” Martin said. “I think with this new offense we’re running, I think the fans ain’t used to a tempo like that. I think our OC and Coach Quarles is gonna put us in the best position that they can. So yeah, I think we have a lot of work ahead of us, and the thing about my brothers and us: we ain’t scared of the work we put in. So I think we’re gonna have a good season.”

Martin plays fullback for the Bucs, which he said became his position after former coach Randy Sanders asked for someone to give it a try. The then linebacker said he stepped right up to do whatever he’d have to in order to get on the field.

Martin had other opportunities coming out of high school, but ETSU was where he knew he wanted to be.

“ETSU was just – when I walked on campus, I knew that it was for me, regardless of if I had to pay money or anything,” Martin said. “I knew that I wanted to be here.”

In the academic world, Martin is using his time at ETSU to help achieve his goal of owning his own business and giving back to his community. He is part of the Interdisciplinary Studies Business Management program, and he one day plans to run a 7-on-7 league for young kids back in Rhea County.