No. 18 Georgia Tech’s strong start too much for ETSU to overcome

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Nov. 17, 2021) – The ETSU women’s basketball team hosted one of the top 20 teams in the country on Wednesday night, and after a slow opening quarter, the Buccaneers put a scare into No. 18 Georgia Tech late in the third. Unfortunately, the Bucs couldn’t complete the comeback, as the Yellow Jackets pulled away for a 65-42 win inside Brooks Gym.

Georgia Tech scored the first 13 points of the contest and led 28-13 after the first 10 minutes of play. From there, ETSU showed its grit and toughness – holding the Yellow Jackets to eight second-quarter points and eventually inching within 11 points late in the second half – but Georgia Tech’s size took over to hold on for the non-conference victory.