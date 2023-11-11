CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WJHL) – The Catamounts tallied an astonishing 687 yards of offense in a dominant 58-7 Blue Ridge Border Battle victory over ETSU on Saturday afternoon.

Four Western Carolina players helped account for 513 passing yards and six touchdowns. Starter Cole Gonzales was 25-of-38 for 363 yards and five of those touchdowns.

WCU opened the game with a 32-yard field goal from Richard McCollum, but before the quarter was through, the Bucs grabbed a lead. Trey Foster punched in a three-yard run to give ETSU a 7-3 advantage.

The Catamounts, however, would score the next 55 points of the contest to put the game away.

Censere Lee grabbed seven balls for 127 yards and a touchdown for the home team, while David White notched 86 yards on six catches, adding two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Blue and Gold quarterbacks – William Riddle and Haynes Eller – combined to complete 5-of-13 passes for 132 yards and a pair of interceptions. Christian Mathis also tossed a pick on a trick play in the second quarter.

Foster led the ETSU backs, carrying the ball 15 times for 58 yards and the lone touchdown. Tommy Winton III snagged three catches for 89 yards.

The Bucs (2-8, 1-6 SoCon) will close out the 2023 season at home against the Citadel next Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.