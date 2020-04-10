NKU graduate Adheke commits to ETSU men’s basketball

Highlands Heights, KY — Next week the signing period will open in college basketball and the ETSU Buccaneers currently have two waiting to put their name on the dotted line. The latest is 6-8 245 pound forward Silas Adheke a graduate from Northern Kentucky, who announced Wednesday night on Twitter he’s committed to Steve Forbes and the ETSU Buccaneers.
The Chattanooga native played in all 32 games this season, 28 of which he started, and averaged 3.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
The other commitment is Ty Brewer from Southeastern Louisiana.