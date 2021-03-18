News Channel 11 Sports: ETSU to announce Ohio State’s Simon Harris as new women’s basketball coach Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 Sports has learned that ETSU’s Athletic Director, Scott Carter, plans to name Simon Harris of Ohio State to lead the women’s basketball program.

That information came from sources late Thursday.

Harris joined the Ohio State staff in July 2020 after spending the previous two seasons at his alma mater, NC State.

Harris who was also at Dayton under head coach Archie Miller was part of helping the Wolfpack to some of the best results in the 46 years of women’s basketball at NC State.

He will take over a team that finished 4-16 this past season and has two of it’s key players sitting in the transfer portal.

ETSU athletics officials announced Coach Brittney Ezell would no longer lead the program earlier this month.