New women’s head basketball coach Simon Harris starts a new era at ETSU

Johnson City, TN — A new era has gotten underway on the campus of ETSU with new women’s head basketball coach Simon Harris who was going through his second day of practice with his new team.

Harris who comes to ETSU from Ohio State State where he was an assistant coach replaces Brittney Ezell who was let go after 8 years on the job.

He takes over a team that has several starters returning, but they will be young with 8 freshmen including two from our area Sarah Thompson of Gate City, and Meleah Kirtner from George Wythe.

In three years the Bucs have not won more than 10 games a season, so he’s trying to get his young team to buy into what he’s teaching.