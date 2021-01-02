New look Bucs prepare for Isaiah Miller, experienced UNC-Greensboro team

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Pretty much everything has changed since the ETSU men’s basketball team beat UNC-Greensboro in both of last year’s matchups.

But don’t forget about something that has stayed the same: UNCG returns SoCon Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Miller.

The senior guard reportedly tested the NBA waters after last year’s breakout season, but chose to return to the Spartans to play another season under head coach Wes Miller.

Miller scored 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting while adding four steals in last season’s matchup with ETSU in Greensboro. He also scored 18 in the game at Freedom Hall.

The 1st-team All-SoCon selection will be a key factor for the Bucs to focus on, who was also the SoCon Defensive Player of the Year in 2018-19.

Pretty much everything has changed since @ETSU_MBB beat @UNCGBasketball in both meetings last season… besides that Isaiah Miller (@Nike_Beast23) still wears the Spartans jersey 👀. The defending @SoConSports Player of the Year and Defensive POY has the Bucs attention. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/typwqwtoTg — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) January 2, 2021

The Bucs won last year’s matchup in Greensboro, 64-57. The Spartans return 72% of their scoring from that game (41 of 57 points from returning players). On the flip side, the Buccaneers return 0.03% of their scoring from that matchup (2 of 64 points from returning players).

While the Bucs have lost their top eight scorers and head coach Steve Forbes, new head coach Jason Shay has been with this program for a number of years and knows how intense these SoCon matchups can get.

“Well there’s a pride over there, they’ve finished top 3 in the league since I’ve been there competitive games a competitive series it’s gonna be a fight they are aggressive they’re one of the more aggressive teams defensively so we gotta go over there with the same mindset,” Shay said.

ETSU also won last year’s matchup in Freedom Hall, 82-65. This was the first of 12 straight victories to end the season, which was cut short after the Bucs’ win in the SoCon tournament championship and lost the chance to play in the NCAA tournament due to its cancelation at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.