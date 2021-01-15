New ETSU pitching coach Jamie Pinzino excited about the Bucs staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — ETSU Baseball Head Coach Joe Pennucci Jamie Pinzino to his staff on Monday afternoon.

Pinzino, who has more than 20 years of coaching experience, spent the last three seasons as the pitching coach at Army. He was promoted to the Associate Head Coach prior to the 2019 season. Prior to Army, Pinzino spent time as the pitching coach at Virginia Tech (2017), Oklahoma (2013-2016) and William & Mary (2012). He also has experience as a Head Coach at William & Mary, Bryant and Assumption.

In his two full seasons at Army, Pinzino helped coach the Black Knights to back-to-back conference championships and consecutive 35-win seasons. He also helped coach Army to its upset win of N.C. State in the 2018 NCAA Regionals. Under Pinzino, the Army staff dropped their ERA from 5.78 to 4.08 in just one season and set a program record with 495 strikeouts in his first year.

Now he takes over an ETSU pitching staff that just lost Johnson City native Landon Knack to major league baseball.