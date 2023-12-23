Johnson City, TN — New ETSU head football coach Tre Lamb added another player from the transfer portal when tight end Kendal Williams from South Carolina signed with the blue and gold.

And while he’s not from Georgia, he is a transfer from Gardner-Webb making him the 19th player out of 33 signees from the runnin’ bulldogs team to join Lamb in Johnson City. He says the familiarity will make this a smooth transition.

“I told our staff was, you know, the guy, you know, sometimes is better than the one you don’t. You know, there’s 4000 kids in the portal. Our number one focus was was recruiting guys we either coached or played against or seen play had connections to because sometimes you pull guys out of portal and they’ve transfer three times and then you’re stuck with them. So you really want to recruit guys you know, and guys you trust. And that’s why we took several the guys that we know with how they work and we know how they play from Gardner-Webb.”