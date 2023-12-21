JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New ETSU head football coach Tre Lamb met with the media Thursday morning to discuss his first Buccaneer recruiting class.

As we reported Wednesday, Lamb signed 32 to the class during the December signing class.

Of the 32 signees, 18 are offensive players and 14 play on the defensive side of the ball.

Twenty-four of the 32 are transfers, 18 coming from his former school Gardner-Webb and 18 out of his home state of Georgia.

Lamb intends to sign heavily out of high school during the February signing class, but right now the goal is to win quickly.

“I certainly hope you see improvement on the field from what you’ve seen the last two years, and that’s no knock on anybody,” Lamb said. “But that’s my job and we are prepared to do that. We’ve recruited to do that, and that’s the reason we brought in so many transfers. We want to get good fast.”

Lamb went on to say he wants to sign 8-10 high school kids this February.