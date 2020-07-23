New ETSU basketball coach Jason Shay talks about early practices

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU men’s basketball team will be a part of the Cancun Challenge as the committee announced the field for the 2020 tournament on Wednesday. Due to the pandemic, the tournament has been moved to Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne, Fla.

Since returning to campus over a week ago the buccaneer basketball team has been preparing for the upcoming season under new head basketball coach Jason Shay.

ETSU, the reigning southern conference champion, took a hit in the off-season with 3 players deciding to play elsewhere including the teams best all-around player Bo Hodges who transferred to Butler. The Bucs have only been on the court for two days, but already their new head coach is impressed with what he has seen so far.

“Not really surprises but I’m looking for the consistency day in and day out that going to be the challenge is trusting the process we are a long ways away it’s a long journey it’s hard and it’s going to get harder are we going to be able to handle the adversity when we get going a week from now, a month from now, 3 months from now so we have to be able to bring that mentality every day we have to bring a mindset that we are going to get better today and build and it’s going to get harder and harder and harder, says head coach Jason Shay.”